Jeff German, host of Mobbed Up

Jeff German, host of Mobbed Up, with Planet Hollywood (formerly the Aladdin) on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 2, 2021.  

 K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, one of Nevada’s most accomplished and trusted journalists, was found dead with stab wounds outside his home Saturday morning.

German, whose work in Las Vegas spanned more than three decades, made a career of breaking big stories about everything from organized crime and government malfeasance to political scandals and the 2017 mass shooting at a concert.