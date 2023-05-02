MINNEAPOLIS - The last of the four former Minneapolis police officers facing state charges in the killing of George Floyd was found guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter nearly three years after Floyd's 2020 death.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter A. Cahill ruled that Tou Thao broke the law when he pushed back distressed bystanders and failed to intervene with his colleagues at the scene as they restrained Floyd facedown on a South Minneapolis street.