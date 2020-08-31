As expected, a Lawrence, Mass., man was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison last week for his role in a drug trafficking operation that funneled fentanyl from Lawrence to New Hampshire.
The sentence was expected since October, when Sergio Martinez, 30, halted a trial underway in U.S. District Court and pleaded guilty to leading a criminal enterprise and participating in a money-laundering conspiracy.
He also has to forfeit $2 million seized from Dominican bank accounts in his name.
In a statement, U.S. Attorney Scott Murray said international fentanyl trafficking organizations have targeted New Hampshire as a profitable market.
"This 45-year sentence should send a strong message to fentanyl traffickers that those who choose to do business in New Hampshire will be held accountable for their conduct," he said.
All totaled, 33 people, including Martinez's brother, Raulin, have been charged in connection with the enterprise. Twenty-four have pleaded guilty and been sentenced; five await sentencing; three are fugitives and one is awaiting trial.
Thirteen of the 33 are from New Hampshire.