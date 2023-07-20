A Massachusetts man was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in prison for conspiring to steal firearms from three different New Hampshire stores, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
William Mejia, 20, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee on March 29, according to a news release.
Under the sentence handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Samantha Elliot, Mejia will sever two years of a supervised release. Mejia was also ordered to pay $23,915.02 in restitution.
Mejia, along with Ethan Ayala and Johariel Quezada, both of Methuen, Mass., stole 43 firearms from Milford Firearms in Milford, Second Amendment Arms in Windham and MacPherson Firearms in Brentwood between August 29, 2021 and October 4, 2021.
The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone, according to the release.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led the investigation.
“The defendant and his confederates traveled to New Hampshire multiple times for one purpose -- to steal 43 firearms. Such brazen behavior poses risks to our communities and will simply not be tolerated,” U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said in a statement. “As is apparent from this investigation, law enforcement will continue to work together to ensure that those who target federal firearm licensees will be caught, prosecuted, and incarcerated for lengthy periods upon conviction.”
Quezada was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release on May 12, 2023. Ayala is scheduled to be sentenced on April 15, 2024.