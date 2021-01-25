A Massachusetts man was arrested Sunday after Manchester police say he stole a locked charity donation box from a market on Massabesic Street.
Manchester police responded to a report of a theft at the Amt Market on Massabesic St. around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers spoke with the market’s owner, who detained a man he said claimed something from his neighboring store, police said.
The store owner told officers the man he had detained, identified by police as Samuel Vazquez, 22, of Lawrence, Mass., had walked into nearby Halal Market, 376 Massabesic St., picked up a charity donation box, and left.
The owner told police he recognized the man when he walked into Amt Market roughly 30 minutes later, and he detained him until police arrived.
Vazquez was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.