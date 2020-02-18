NASHUA — The lawyer for the man arrested for allegedly threatening to “mow down” employees at a local ambulance company said there were “some good reasons” for Corey Godinez to be disgruntled, but said his client’s comments were a statement, not a threat.
At Godinez’ arraignment Tuesday, attorney Ray Raimo also said his client often drives around with guns in his car, which he said is “perfectly legal.”
Godinez, 29, of Derry, was arrested Friday as police investigated a report that he threatened to shoot up Lifeline Ambulance at 26D Columbia Circle.
Merrimack police were contacted Friday by John Kulis, president of Lifeline Ambulance, who told officers that Godinez had made threats while driving around with a coworker, Alicia Davidson, the day prior.
According to a police affidavit on file at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua, Godinez allegedly told Davidson that he had enough firepower to take people out, adding he knows crackheads, friends and “cartel people.”
The affidavit said he also complained about the “white shirts,” or supervisors at the company, adding he planned to “mow down the building and (he) didn’t care if other associates got hurt ….”
Kulis told police he intended to terminate Godinez from the company that day. While police were there, Godinez drove by the facility, passing police cruisers and opting not to stop.
Police eventually stopped Godinez’ vehicle along the Daniel Webster Highway. He told police he had a gun in the car. Officers found an unloaded AR-15 rifle in a guitar case, a loaded .38 revolver handgun in a case on the passenger’s seat, and ammunition for the AR-15.
During a court hearing on Tuesday, defense attorney Raimo said Godinez often drives around with guns in his car.
“It is his practice, and perfectly legal, to carry guns around in a vehicle,” Raimo told the judge. The presence of the weapons does not suggest he would be involved in any criminal behavior, maintained Raimo.
Raimo claimed that Lifeline Ambulance placed Davidson, who he referred to as a “mole,” in the car with Godinez last week to elicit comments about how he was a disgruntled employee.
“There were some good reasons why he was disgruntled,” acknowledged Raimo, who said the company was “poisoning (Godinez’) record” by creating challenging working conditions and schedules that he could not possibly meet.
Kulis told police that Godinez has been approached about minor things such as being late for work, or late picking people up, according to court records.
Raimo argued that Godinez has no criminal record, adding the comment about having enough firepower to “mow down” the building was a statement, not an overt threat.
“There is no reason to be fearful of Corey,” added his attorney.
“They are so scared. They are in absolute fear,” Brett Harpster, assistant county attorney, said of the employees at Lifeline Ambulance.
The judge agreed with Harpster’s request that Godinez be held in preventive detention.
Godinez is charged with two counts of criminal threatening, and one count each of attempted first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault and harassment.