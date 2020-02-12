CONCORD — A lawyer for Christina Fay said enough wrongdoings were committed regarding the warrant issued for his client’s home that the evidence seized in the raid — including the 84 malnourished Great Danes — should not have been used against her at trial.
Should the argument, made Wednesday to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, hold sway, Fay’s conviction on 17 animal cruelty charges would likely be overturned, and prosecutors would have to retry to convict her without the photographs and evidence — including the dogs — seized during the June 2017 search of her $1.5 million Wolfeboro mansion.
The transgressions include a pretrial social-media campaign, featuring photos taken during the search, that the Humane Society of the United States launched to generate donations, Fay’s lawyer, Theodore Lothstein told the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Also, police did not inform the judge who authorized the warrant about their arrangements with the Humane Society, according to Lothstein. And the arrangement included prosecutorial review and approvals of all photos that the Humane Society used in its campaign, Lothstein said.
“The appeal is about something bigger than her and the dogs,” Lothstein told a reporter after the hearing. “It’s about the constitutional rights we all have.”
When police search someone’s property, the owner expects the evidence will end up in a courtroom, not social media, he said.
In an email to the Union Leader, the Humane Society acknowledged raising $180,000 from campaigns but claims spending $2.6 million on the dogs.
An appellate prosecutor said state law allows police to bring in an expert such as the Humane Society in the Fay case. The law does not require police to inform a judge when an expert accompanies police on a raid, said Senior Assistant Attorney General Susan McGinnis.
And McGinnis said search warrant records in the case were public.
“A search warrant based on probable cause eliminates privacy interests on items to be searched and seized,” McGinnis said.
The only constitutional issue involved is whether Fay received unfavorable pretrial publicity, and that was decided by the trial judge, McGinnis said.
During the hearing, Lothstein warned about police calling in outside organizations and then effectively licensing them to profit from whatever they find in a search.
He painted a scenario of an accountant cashing in on what he finds when assisting police on the investigation of a celebrity white-collar criminal.
“Think about the market in this world today, the lucrative market for private information about public figures,” he said. That market has an unquenchable thirst, he said.
When lawyers bring an expert into a case, they typically have the expert sign a non-disclosure agreement, he said.
“Social media is a very recent development. Maybe there should be (non-disclosure agreements),” said Justice Gary Hicks.
But McGinnis warned the judges that courts have never suppressed evidence based on what takes place after a search. She said Fay may have a civil case, but not an argument to throw out a police search.
She said police were unable to involve local organizations in the case because the dogs were too sick. Before the raid, the Humane Society found rental space, shipped in kennel material and had veterinarians at the ready.
Expenses associated with the raid amounted to $80,000, and by the time of the trial they had climbed to nearly $2 million, in part because Fay refused to allow any of her dogs to be fostered out, McGinnis said.
Fay’s sentence included $1.3 million in restitution for expenses incurred in the case. Lothstein said Fay’s restitution was not offset by the amount the Humane Society had raised from campaigns.