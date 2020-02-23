BRENTWOOD -- The defense lawyer for a convicted sex offender accused of breaking the law when he operated a children’s ride at the Deerfield Fair last fall wants the charges thrown out, arguing that he wasn’t prohibited from taking such a job.
In a recent motion filed in Rockingham County Superior Court, public defender Matthew McNicoll asked the court to dismiss the felony charges against David J. Getchell, 43, of 8 Hoyt Lane in Hillsborough.
Getchell was indicted in December on two counts of prohibition from child care service of persons convicted of certain offenses.
One of the charges alleges Getchell was operating the ride for Miller Amusements and knowingly failed to inform the company about the past sexual assault conviction when he applied for the work involving “the care, instruction, or guidance of minor children.”
Another charge accuses him of knowingly taking the job despite the conviction.
Getchell was convicted of felonious sexual assault in 2000 in a case in Grafton County.
He was most recently charged after police discovered him operating a motorcycle ride at the fair on Sept. 27. When questioned by police, Getchell told them that more than 30 children had used the ride during his two days operating it and that the average age of each rider was about 11.
Getchell was charged under state law RSA 632-A:10, which McNicoll argues does not criminalize his actions and prohibit him from working as a ride operator at a fair.
According to that law, a convicted sex offender is prohibited from accepting employment or volunteer service involving the “care, instruction, or guidance of minor children, including, but not limited to, service as a teacher, a coach, or worker of any type in child athletics, a day care worker, a boy or girl scout master or leader or worker, a summer camp counselor or worker of any type, a guidance counselor, or a school administrator of any type.”
In his motion, McNicoll wrote, “Undertaking employment as a fair ride operator does not share the important characteristics that bind the statute’s prohibited services: a ride operator is never alone with children and has nothing more than incidental contact with minors. A ride operator does not have any conceivable opportunity to exploit this incidental contact into sexual abuse. A ride operator does not instruct children, build relationships with them, or gain their parents’ trust. A ride operator has no chance to prey on a minor’s vulnerabilities, even in the unlikely circumstance that a minor is not accompanied by an adult while at a fair. A ride operator merely herds children onto a ride, turns a switch or presses a button to run the ride, then stops the ride. Any interaction he has with the children is necessarily brief and extremely limited in scope. He does not have the opportunity to meet children in private or develop relationships with them.”
McNicoll argues that if the court agrees that the law applies to jobs that have “nothing beyond incidental contact with minors” then “countless positions become unavailable” to sex offenders like Getchell who struggle to find work and face homelessness and limited job prospects, even when the conviction is 20 years old.