NEWPORT — A Lebanon man is headed for trial on a felony charge alleging that he stole his ex-girlfriend’s dog after she threw him out of the house, according to court records.
Levi Fioravanati, 38, of Mechanic Street in Lebanon was put on the trial schedule in the Sullivan Superior Court this week on one count of theft by unauthorized taking for the alleged dognapping.
According to Grantham Police Officer Gordon Cunningham’s affidavit, Fioravanati was living in town with Denise Ford and her pit bull, Taz. Ford and Fioravanati had an argument in November, and it ended with Ford demanding that Fioravanati move out, according to Cunningham’s affidavit.
Ford told the officer she went to a friend’s house out of town for the night, and when she came back Fioravanati and most of his belongings were gone. The problem was, Taz was also gone from the house, Ford told Cunningham.
“Ford suspected Fioravanati of taking Taz as he had made comments in the past that she did not deserve to have Taz,” Cunningham wrote.
Cunningham managed to speak to Fioravanati on the phone as Fioravanati was driving to North Carolina, according to the affidavit. Fioravanati told Cunningham that he took the dog because he felt Ford was mistreating the animal, according to the affidavit.
“Fioravanati stated that Ford was neglecting the dog by leaving it alone for days at a time and that he was rescuing Taz,” Cunningham wrote.
Cunningham explained that Fioravanati should have contacted police if he believed the dog was being abused, and that he had no legal right to take the animal, according to the affidavit. Cunningham explained that if the dog was not returned, Fioravanati would face criminal charges.
Instead of bringing the dog back, Cunningham wrote, Fioravanati drove back to New Hampshire and tried to surrender Taz to the Upper Valley Humane Society. The organization refused to take the animal because Fioravanati was not the owner, and instead the Humane Society contacted Ford about the dog, according to Cunningham’s affidavit.