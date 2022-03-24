Two men connected to the shooting of a pedestrian in Hanover in November 2018 have been sentenced.
Gage Young, who fired a handgun at the group of pedestrians striking and injuring one of them, will serve up to a decade in New Hampshire State Prison.
Grafton County Superior Court Judge Lawrence MacLeod Jr. on Wednesday presided over a sentencing hearing for Young and Hector Correa, who was driving the car Young was in at the time of the shooting.
Following plea agreements, both Correa and Young appeared before MacLeod for sentencing on one-count each of second-degree assault.
MacLeod sentenced Young to no less than four and no more than 10 years in prison, and ordered him to begin serving the term immediately. He gave Young credit for 447 days of pre-trial confinement.
Correa was sentenced to incarceration of between 10 and 20 years in prison, but MacLeod suspended both the minimum and maximum terms for 15 years.
According to court documents, on Nov. 2, 2018 on School Street, near the Dartmouth College campus, Correa was driving a Ford Fusion in which Young was a passenger. As the vehicle drove past a group of people, Young fired a single round from a Taurus 9mm handgun that hit Thomas Elliott in the abdomen.
Elliott, who was identified in published reports as a Providence College student who was walking with a trio of friends, including one who was a student at Dartmouth, survived the wound and shortly after the shooting, police apprehended Correa and Young in Lebanon, near Young’s residence.
MacLeod ordered Correa and Young to make restitution to Elliott and his health-insurance provider of $40,132.52. The pair is also required to pay up to $10,000 for Elliott to receive victim counseling and must “participate in and complete any counselling and education programs as directed by the correctional authority or probation/parole officer.”
Correa and Young were forbidden from making contact with Elliott; the friends Elliott was with at the time of the shooting; as well as their families.
Should Young successfully complete “all recommended programming while incarcerated” and also has no serious disciplinary violations, MacLeod said he would be eligible for a one-year reduction of his minimum sentence.
As part of the plea agreement, the state dropped two related charges against Correa.