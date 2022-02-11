For fatally assaulting an elderly Good Samaritan who stopped to give him a ride, Brenden P. Harriman will serve up to 25 years, but no less than 12 years, in New Hampshire State Prison.
Harriman, 23, appeared on Feb. 10 before Judge Lawrence MacLeod in Grafton County Superior Court. Before handing down the sentence, MacLeod accepted Harriman's plea of guilty on a count of reckless manslaughter in the death of David Everett Dickey.
According to court documents, MacLeod gave Harriman credit for 830 days of pretrial confinement and ordered him to make restitution of $1,465.81 to the New Hampshire Victims’ Compensation Program.
Harriman must participate in counseling, treatment and educational programs as directed and if he successfully completes them, may receive “earned-time reductions” against his minimum and maximum sentences, the documents said.
Harriman has been behind bars since Nov. 4, 2019, the date of his assault upon Dickey.
A North Haverhill resident, Dickey, 79, was driving his Jeep Patriot on Horse Meadow Road, where he lived, when he was approached at the road’s intersection with Route 10 by Harriman, according to court documents.
Harriman, who had just been released on bail from the nearby Grafton County Jail where he had been held for failing to show up in court on two misdemeanor simple assault charges out of Orford, asked Dickey if he was headed south to Bradford, Vt., but got in the vehicle even though Dickey was headed in the opposite direction.
Court documents said Harriman threatened to stab Dickey if he didn’t pull over and get out and that Harriman then punched Dickey in the face.
When Dickey pulled into the parking lot of the Woodsville Walmart and got out, Harriman then drove off with his Jeep, which was later located in Lebanon, where Harriman was also apprehended.
Dickey initially went to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville for treatment of his injuries, but because of their severity, was airlifted to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and placed into what court documents said was a medically-induced coma. Dickey died at DHMC on Jan. 1, 2020.
His obituary said Dickey was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a “jack of all trades” who enjoyed “building and flying remote control airplanes in North Haverhill” and helping a friend build race cars.