Police are looking for a man and woman who stole an SUV from a Lebanon car dealership on Christmas Eve.
Police released video surveillance images this week taken from the lot of Key Nissan of Lebanon. Police said the woman broke into the closed dealership and took the keys to a blue 2019 Nissan Pathfinder before the couple drove off with their dog.
A man with shoulder-length hair is seen in the video wearing a plaid jacket and dark-colored jeans. The woman is wearing a blue sweatshirt, black jacket, leggings, and has brunette or dark-colored hair. Their small dog accompanied them.
Anyone with information about the identity of the couple is asked to call Lebanon Police Officer Brandon Condon at 448-1212. Information can also be submitted anonymously to the department’s Tip Line, 448-CLUE, or online at LebanonNH.gov/CLUE.