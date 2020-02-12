LEBANON -- Police say a Vermont man and woman were waiting for an alleged drug dealer from New York to arrive on a bus with heroin.
Now all three are charged after police intercepted the meeting Tuesday night, according to police.
Officers got a tip on Tuesday that a man was arriving in Lebanon on the Dartmouth Coach bus with drugs and planned to meet up with two other people for a sale, according to police.
Officers got to the bus station and, following the arrival of the bus, stopped the car as it was leaving, finding heroin, crack cocaine and cash, according to police.
Aaron Lambert, 41, of Johnson, Vt., is charged with driving after suspension, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is due in district court on a summons.
Cherie Salls, 42, of Johnson, Vt., is charged with conspiracy to commit sale of a controlled drug, a class B felony.
Kareem Anderson, 33, of Brooklyn, N.Y., is charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, a class A felony.
Salls and Anderson were released on personal recognizance bail.