LEBANON -- When a Lebanon resident dropped his wallet outside a bank this week, another man picked it up and went shopping, according to police.
Police are now looking for the man they say spent more than $300 at two gas stations. The alleged victim reported losing his wallet on Saturday. Within hours the victims credit cards were used to purchase a variety of goods, according to police.
Surveillance video from one of the stores shows the man suspected of using the credit cards; he was seen in a dark colored Volkswagen sedan with Vermont license plates, according to police.
Lebanon police are asking for help identifying the man in the surveillance photograph. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lebanon Police Officer Tyler Hewes at 448-1212.
Information on the identity of this man can also be submitted anonymously to the Tip Line, 603-448-CLUE, or online at LebanonNH.gov/CLUE.