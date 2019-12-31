LEBANON — Police say a man tried to get away with a shopping cart full of Walmart merchandise twice in the past month, leaving with one cart laden with goods valued at close to $1,000.
Police were called to the Lebanon Walmart last month when lost prevention staff reported the theft. A man had filled a shopping cart and walked out of the store without paying, police said they were told. The total stolen was valued at $872, police said.
Walmart staff said the man had been in the story about a week earlier and had walked out with another cart full of merchandise, but had been stopped, according to police.
During that incident, another shopper had followed the suspect out of the store and confronted him about the theft, according to police. The suspect responded to the confrontation by turning around and putting the shopping cart back in the store and walking away, they said.
Police are now asking for help identifying the suspect. Anyone with information can call Lebanon Police Officer Ryan Brewster at 448-1212. Information can also be submitted anonymously to the Lebanon Police Tip Line, 603-448-Clue, or online at LebanonNH.gov/CLUE.
