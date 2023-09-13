Lebanon teen arrested in Vermont for allegedly stealing commercial truck, trailer, police say By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Lebanon teen was arrested on Wednesday after Vermont state police said he stole a commercial truck and drove it through the Green Mountain State.Vermont state police say they were notified by Lebanon police on Tuesday regarding a stolen vehicle.Vermont state troopers located the truck and a stolen trailer at the Waterbury rest area on Interstate 89 south, with a 17-year-old Lebanon teen inside.Vermont state police allege the teen stole the truck Tuesday night in Lebanon before driving to St. Albans, where he hitched the truck onto a trailer.The teen allegedly then drove the stolen truck and trailer south to Waterbury, state police claim, where he was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks.The juvenile’s name is not being released due to his age, Vermont state police said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Lebanon teen arrested in Vermont for allegedly stealing commercial truck, trailer, police say Pennsylvania fugitive captured after two weeks on the run Useless slots, cash bars annoy casino goers after MGM hack Trump must review classified documents case evidence in secure location, judge says Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante is shot at by homeowner but manages to steal rifle; considered 'extremely dangerous' as manhunt continues Drug kingpin El Chapo's wife Emma Coronel set to be released, say US authorities Load more {{title}} Most Popular Large fight in Manchester ends with 10 arrested, two stabbed Fourth NH man charged over vandalism, threats targeting NHPR journalists Nashua man charged after carjacking ends with car crash outside Manchester police station Maine police accuse NH man of breaking into home, stabbing resident Manchester man arrested for July robbery Police: Tires slashed on multiple vehicles in Hampton Escaped Pennsylvania murderer shot at by homeowner while stealing rifle Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante is shot at by homeowner but manages to steal rifle; considered 'extremely dangerous' as manhunt continues Hampton woman charged with aggravated DUI after allegedly hitting pedestrian with car Manchester man charged in 2 Pelham burglaries Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage