Justice Department officials on Tuesday announced the results of a more than year-long effort to target online drug dealers, particularly those who sold pills and other products laced with deadly fentanyl, which has ravaged U.S. communities in recent years.

Officials said Operation SpecTor tallied 288 arrests, the most ever in a single such, with cases stretching across nine countries on three continents: North America, South America, and Europe. The criminal charges, which have been filed over the course of the investigations, were accompanied by the seizures of 117 firearms and 850 kilograms of drugs, including 64 kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl-laced drugs, officials said.