POLAND, Maine — A Lewiston man charged with murder in the deaths of a Massachusetts man and a Lewiston teen last week is expected to be brought from New Hampshire to Maine on Monday for a court appearance.

Detectives with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit are scheduled to take custody of Aaron Aldrich, 46, who is being held at Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood, New Hampshire, on a fugitive from justice warrant from Maine. He is expected to be booked at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.