After pleading guilty last week, the man who killed a Rumney couple in Texas was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The couple, James and Michelle Butler, had been living out a dream of traveling the country in a camper in 2019, when they parked on a picturesque beach in Padre Island, on the Gulf Coast of Texas in October.
After a few weeks at the campsite, the Butlers’ family grew worried after they missed a regular call home to New Hampshire. In late October 2019, bodies were found buried on the beach, and the couple’s truck and RV were gone.
A Utah pair, Adam C. Williams and Amanda Noverr, were arrested with the Butlers’ vehicles in Mexico a few weeks later. They were initially charged with crimes related to stealing the truck and RV.
Gargantuan backlogs in Texas crime labs slowed the investigation, the local prosecutor, District Attorney John T. Hubert said in summer 2020, and delays in evidence-processing delayed charges in the Butlers’ deaths.
Williams and Noverr were charged with capital murder in November 2020, more than a year after the Butlers died.
Williams accepted a plea deal last week, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, in a deal that would spare him the death penalty, but keep him in prison for life. According to the Caller-Times, a Texas judge sentenced Williams Wednesday to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.
Noverr and her attorneys have until Dec. 14 to accept a plea deal, according to the Caller-Times, or potentially go to trial.