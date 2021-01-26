CONCORD — More than $400,000 has gone to veteran-related causes in the Upper Valley, the result of a New Hampshire Department of Justice investigation into Project VetCare, Acting Attorney General Jane Young announced.
The sum comes from assets liquidated during the investigation of the charity, according to a final report issued by the Justice Department’s Charitable Trusts Unit.
In 2018, the executive director of the charity, Danielle Goodwin, was sent to state prison for 3½ years for embezzling money related to the charity. The sale of PVC assets and of Goodwin’s home generated $415,983.
Easter Seals Veterans Count has overseen the distribution of the funds to veteran-related charities in the Upper Valley. That includes $20,000 to Disabled American Veterans for a passenger van to transport veterans to medical appointments.