Twenty-four Manchester restaurants served a drink to an underage person during a sting operation that took place in the city last week, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission said.
The 24 alleged violators amounted to about 12% of the 189 restaurants surveilled by a compliance team of Liquor Commission enforcement and Manchester police, the commission said Monday.
Liquor Commission spokesman E.J. Powers said the 24 sold to buyers who were 19 years old or younger.
Liquor Commission penalties will be educational in nature because the violators were first-time offenses. Each licensee received a verbal warning, and a member of management will have to undergo training within 90 days.
Powers said Manchester police could also opt to bring penalties; police did not immediately return an email inquiry about what action, if any, they plan.
The 24 are:
Thirsty Moose Tap House
Diz’s Café
Castro’s Backroom
Tio Juan’s Margaritas
The Hop Knot on Elm
Breezeway Pub
Villagio Ristorante
bluAqua RestroBar
Moonshine Catering
Ollie’s Lounge/Restaurant
Giorgios
Murphy’s Taproom
Alibi Lounge
25th Lane
La Esquina Del Pollo
Piccola
Taqueria Begy’s
Mi Jalisco
Pizza 9-1-1
Kathmandu Spice
Royal India
Clemento’s
Bertucci’s
Sam Wee Food company