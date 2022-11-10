Litchfield arrest leads to six years in prison for cocaine trafficker Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Nov 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester resident Kevin Scott, 46, will spend six years in federal prison for firearm possession by a felon and trafficking of crack cocaine, federal prosecutors announced.Scott became the target of Litchfield police after a confidential source said that he was using a Litchfield apartment to cook crack cocaine.When police made a traffic stop, they found a 9mm pistol, cocaine cutting agents and nearly $11,000 in cash. They also connected him with about six grams of cocaine and six grams of crack.His cell phone included text messages that confirmed his involvement in trafficking, prosecutors said in a statement. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Us District Court Litchfield Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Man faces felony charge after puppy dies from abuse Trump says he maligned rape accuser to maintain Americans' trust SWAT team arrests four at Nashua house after standoff +4 Justice Department announces seizure of $3.4 billion in stolen bitcoin Hollis man facing DUI charge after allegedly crossing centerline, hitting vehicle outside polls {{title}} Most Popular SWAT team arrests four at Nashua house after standoff Alleged NY gangster charged as drug kingpin; hid drugs in sweets say cops Hells Angels affiliated bikers charged with S.C. murder Mail carrier from Nashua tried to bribe supervisor with cash in Dunkin’ bag Man charged with Bedford hotel double murder plans to plead guilty Drunken driving arrest follows four-vehicle accident on Everett Turnpike Arrest made in deadly shooting on South Willow Street in Manchester Hollis man facing DUI charge after allegedly crossing centerline, hitting vehicle outside polls New Hampshire man pleads not guilty to staging hoax explosion at Northeastern Doughnut shop hit with a molotov cocktail after drag-queen art show Request News Coverage