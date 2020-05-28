LITCHFIELD — Police say a Litchfield man faces a reckless conduct charge following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement Wednesday night after allegedly firing a gun off his back deck.
According to Litchfield police, around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday officers were contacted by relatives of James Brady, 39, who were concerned for his safety, citing recent “concerning images” they had received from him via text messages. The caller told police one family member was with Brady at his home on Nesmith Court.
While en route to Brady’s house, officers were notified the family member left Brady’s residence because he was “shooting his hand gun in a reckless manner” off his back deck, police said.
Police made contact with residents in homes around Brady’s residence, asking them to shelter in place in the basement of their residences until further notice.
According to police, officers surrounded Brady’s residence and attempted to make contact with him via cell phone as well as using a loudspeaker on one of the patrol cars, both without success. Drones supplied by the Londonderry Police Canine Unit could be seen hovering over the neighborhood Wednesday night.
Around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, police said, Brady walked outside and onto a deck area of his home, and police took him into custody without incident.
Brady was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for a mental health evaluation, and charged with reckless conduct. He was bailed on personal recognizance and is due back in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on July 9.
Litchfield police were assisted at the scene by the Londonderry Police Canine Unit, Southern New Hampshire Special Operation Unit, Litchfield Fire Rescue, and Hudson Ambulance.