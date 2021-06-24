A 27-year-old Litchfield man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in a road rage incident in Manchester Wednesday night.
Demetrius Taylor, who had a warrant out for his arrest from Hooksett, was charged with criminal threatening.
Police said they received a report about 8:15 p.m. that a man had gotten out of his SUV near West Bridge and McGregor streets, walked toward a vehicle that wasn’t moving and pointed a gun at the driver.
Police later spotted the vehicle on Interstate 293 South and arrested Taylor on the Everett Turnpike.
Taylor was scheduled for an arraignment at Hillsborough Superior Court North on Thursday.