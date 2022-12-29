Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent has been charged with sexually harassing a female staff member after multiple phone calls on New Year’s Eve 2021, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Sargent, 43, of Hudson, is set to be arraigned for one class B misdemeanor of official oppression on Jan. 12 in the 9th Circuit Court. A class B misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $1,200, according to a news release.