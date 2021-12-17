A threat later deemed not credible pushed the evacuations of Litchfield schools Friday morning, as around the country schools were on edge over threats stemming from unfounded rumors of a social media “challenge.”
On Friday morning, Litchfield school officials and police escorted students from all three of the town’s schools to buses. Students were bused away from the schools to another location, where parents picked them up.
“At this time, everyone is safe and most students have been reunited with parents,” District Superintendent Mike Jette wrote in a note to parents sent shortly before 11:30 a.m.
During a Friday afternoon news conference, Jette said the threat was not credible, but his administration and town police took the threat seriously.
State police swept all three Litchfield schools with police dogs on Friday, Jette said, and school staff swept the schools twice more. None of the sweeps turned up anything out of the ordinary.
Jette said the source of the threat has not yet been identified, but said multiple students reported the threats — which Jette said came in the form of a meme sent via text messages.
The messages referred to “specific acts of violence at “CHS, LMS, GMS” and 2 other school locations,” Jette wrote in an email to school families Friday. Litchfield’s schools are Campbell High School, Litchfield Middle School and Griffin Memorial School.
Another part of the message referred to “LHS,” Jette said. “It was reported that the message came from a concerned student in Londonderry,” he added in the email.
But, Jette said, school staff and police later learned that the messages had not originated anywhere in New Hampshire, and did not refer to Litchfield schools.
Jette noted poor cell phone service in Litchfield on Friday, and said the tools the district uses to communicate with school families did not function well amid strained networks.
Nationwide, law enforcement and school officials have downplayed social media reports of threats of school violence Friday, after rumors of a “challenge” encouraging students to threaten violence on the video-sharing app TikTok.
In statements, TikTok has said they have found no actual videos promoting such a challenge.
“We’ve exhaustively searched for content that promotes violence at schools today, but have still found nothing,” one statement from TikTok read. “What we find are videos discussing this rumor and warning others to stay safe.”
Most New Hampshire schools remained open Friday.
Claremont schools were closed, “out of an abundance of caution,” read a Facebook post from the police department.
Cooperative Middle School in Stratham was called into “secure campus” mode Friday while police investigated a student’s social media post threatening harm but later resumed a normal school day.
“There remains additional local police presence at the school and all students and staff are safe,” SAU 16 Superintendent David Ryan said in a statement issued shortly before noon. “Exeter and Stratham police departments worked collaboratively to investigate the post and the person responsible has been detained and interviewed, leading to no evidence of credibility or capacity to conduct any type of act.”