LITTLETON — Authorities are investigating whether a message — “fund abortion/abort God” that was found scrawled on the exterior of a Christian, pro-life pregnancy center — is a hate crime.
Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith on Thursday said a person from the Pathways Pregnancy Care Center on Redington Street notified his department on June 28 about the message.
Smith said Littleton police are in contact with representatives of the Pathways Pregnancy Care Center, whom he described as being “fearful” because of the vandalism.
He said a representative from the Care Center, which was closed Thursday afternoon and did not respond to a late-afternoon voice message seeking comment, told him that the facility was considering hiring on-site security.
The center, which occupies space within the Elevate Church building, is not marked, although it has two signs warning that its premises are “protected by 24 hour audio and visual surveillance.”
Asked whether his investigators were reviewing the surveillance, which included two cameras mounted on the second-floor of the Redington Street side of the Care Center, Smith replied “I don’t want to divulge any information concerning the investigation.”
He said that on its face, the incident, evidence of which was no longer visible Thursday, could be charged as a misdemeanor because the damage caused by it seems to be under the statutory minimum to charge as a felony.
That said, if the vandalism is deemed to be a hate crime — in that someone was motivated by and intended to cause fear or terror based on religion, color, creed or sexual orientation — the crime could be upgraded to an enhanced-penalty misdemeanor, which carries a hefty fine and/or up to several years in prison, said Smith.
Per protocol for a hate-crime investigation, Littleton police have reached out to the Attorney General’s Office, said Smith, and is following that agency’s guidelines.
Smith said that to charge a hate crime, it must be proven that the person or persons accused of committing it had both intent and motivation.
Smith did not speculate whether the vandalism at the Care Center was in reaction to the recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that there was no constitutional, federal right to an abortion and that the matter should be decided by individual states.
Regardless of politics, “Any vandalism is disappointing,” said Smith, and is also both “sad and a crime.”