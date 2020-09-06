WARNER - A local man is facing multiple charges after allegedly striking a guardrail tension cable while driving drunk.
New Hampshire State Police Troop D received a report of a damaged vehicle blocking the westbound lane of Route 103 about 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
It was discovered that Christopher Jutras, 38, had struck the cable miles before coming to a stop.
"As a result of the investigation, it was discovered that Jutras was operating while under the influence of alcohol. Additionally, Jutras was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm," state police said.
Jutras was charged with DUI, receiving stolen property, being a felon in possession of a firearm and conduct after an accident. He will be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court at a later date.
Any witnesses to the accident can email Trooper Anthony Pratt at anthony.pratt@dos.nh.gov.