MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 37-year-old city man they believe robbed a gas station and convenience store last week.
Jonathan McKnight was charged with two counts of armed robbery in connection to robberies at the Mobil Gas Station at 1602 Elm St. on March 25 and Bunny’s Convenience store at 947 Elm St. on March 28.
“In both robberies the suspect slid a note to the clerk, claimed to have a gun and demanded money,” a news release reads.
Police had an arrest warrant out for McKnight’s for the Bunny’s robbery when police were able to get more information during an investigation that connected him to the Mobil robbery.
McKnight is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.