ROCHESTER — After an anonymous tip, police arrested a 48-year-old man early Saturday morning on multiple charges in connection with a shooting at a homeless camp the day before.
Michael Berencsi, who police said is a local transient, was charged with second degree assault with a firearm, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and violation of a protective order.
Police had been looking for Berencsi since early Friday morning, when witnesses said a man shot a woman at the camp after an argument and then ran away. The woman was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of what authorities said were serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Around 3 a.m. Saturday, police got a tip that a man matching Berencsi’s description was on South Main Street in the area of Rochester Commons. An officer responding to a different call spotted the suspect and turned his cruiser around to stop him. The man ran off but was taken into custody near Rochester One Stop gas station, police said.
In addition to the new charges, Berencsi was also arrested on a warrant for violation of a protective order and criminal trespass, stemming from a previous incident on July 17.
Police said Berencsi refused bail and was taken to Strafford County Jail, with arraignment set for Monday.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 330-7128, or through the anonymous Rochester Crime Line at 335-6500.