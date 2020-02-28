A Londonderry man is in custody after a high-speed police chase that ended in Massachusetts when state troopers there used a tire deflation device to stop the car he had allegedly stolen, Manchester police said.
Donald Fraize, 32, is named in an arrest warrant charging him with robbery and criminal restraint, Manchester police said.
Police allege he held a woman against her will in her car at the Manchester Walmart parking lot and physically assaulted her on Wednesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m.
Once she exited the car, Fraize took off in her vehicle, police said.
A police bulletin prompted Salem police to find and attempt to stop the vehicle on Thursday. Fraize led Salem and Massachusetts authorities on a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 93, Manchester police said.
After the tires blew out, Fraize was apprehended and arrested in Woburn, Mass., police said.
He is being held in Massachusetts at this time and is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire, Manchester police said.