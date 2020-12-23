A Londonderry man was charged Wednesday with voting twice in the November 2016 election.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said that Laurence Kahn, 58, was arrested for one count of voting in more than one state. He voted in both Londonderry and Elm River Township, Michigan.
The AG's office listed Londonderry and Toivola, Mich., as hometowns for Kahn. Toivola is an unincorporated community near Lake Superior.
Kahn was charged with a Class B felony for knowingly checking in at the checklist in Londonderry and casting a New Hampshire ballot, after having cast a ballot in Michigan, according to a news release.
A Class B felony could carry a prison term of up to seven years.
Kahn is to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on Feb. 24.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Nicholas Chong Yen of the Election Law Unit