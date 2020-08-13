A Londonderry man described as hyper-religious has been found competent to stand trial in the murder of a minister from Pelham.
In an order issued Wednesday, Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling ruled that Brandon Castiglione, 24, does not suffer from any mental health issue that would prevent him from standing trial in the death of 60-year-old Luis Garcia of Manchester.
Castiglione is charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 1, 2019, shooting death of Garcia, a minister at New England Pentecostal Ministries.
Garcia was found dead inside the home at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry, where Castiglione lived with his father, Mark Castiglione.
The Castigliones knew Garcia through the church. Garcia’s family has said he was painting at their home on the day he was shot.
Several days after the killing, Garcia’s stepson, Dale Holloway, was charged in a shooting at a wedding at the same Pelham church.
Authorities said Bishop Stanley Choate was shot along with Claire McMullen, who was marrying Mark Castiglione. Choate and McMullen survived the shooting.
Garcia’s funeral was planned to be held just after the Castiglione wedding.
Wageling made her ruling after a two-part competency hearing on July 16 and July 27. The hearing included testimony from Dr. Richelle Barb, a state forensic examiner who performed a competency evaluation of Castiglione.
Castiglione’s competency was questioned by his public defender, who had filed a motion asking the court to determine whether he could stand trial.
State prosecutors argued that he was competent.
Barb testified about her interactions with Castiglione, his mental health and medical records and her evaluation.
Wageling noted that during Barb’s meetings with Castiglione, she found no evidence that he was paranoid or hearing voices.
“Dr. Barb found defendant has the ability to consult with and assist his attorneys in his defense with a reasonable degree of rational understanding and that he has a factual as well as rational understanding of the proceedings against him,” Wageling's order said.
Castiglione's defense had pointed to his mental health records prior to his arrest to suggest that he may suffer from mental health problems.
“The court finds, while relevant to the overall picture of defendant’s life, they do not support a conclusion of current mental health illness/distress,” she wrote.
During the competency hearing, Castiglione's attorney noted what appeared to be a sudden obsession with religion.
“The fact that defendant may have strong religious beliefs, without more, is not evidence defendant suffers from mental illness or is incompetent to stand trial,” Wageling wrote.
She also wrote that when Castiglione addressed the court, he appeared “logical, clear, respectful and rational in his conversations.”
“His physical presentation during both hearings was as well appropriate,” her order said.