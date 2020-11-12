A Londonderry man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with last year’s shooting death of a minister from a Pelham church.
Brandon Castiglione, 25, was indicted by a Rockingham County grand jury on one count of second-degree murder alleging he knowingly caused the death of 60-year-old Luis Garcia by shooting him in the neck on Oct. 1, 2019.
Castiglione was also indicted on an alternative count of recklessly causing Garcia’s death.
Garcia was allegedly killed inside Castiglione’s Londonderry residence that he shared with his father.
Garcia, who lived in Manchester, was a minister at the New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham.
Castiglione was a member of the church and attended regularly.
State prosecutors have said Castiglione, who has been described as hyper religious, sometimes argued with Garcia about interpretations of the Bible.
Authorities said Garcia was painting and doing other work at the Castiglione residence.
Castiglione remains held without bail at the Rockingham County jail.