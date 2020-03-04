Police charged a Londonderry mother with endangering the welfare of a child, saying she instructed her 9-year-old daughter to cross a busy roadway.
Police arrested Helen Muccitelli, 44, of Londonderry after she turned herself in about 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Capt. Patrick Cheetham said the alleged incident occurred on the morning of Jan. 31.
According to Cheetham, Muccitelli dropped her daughter off at a parking lot in the area of Cozy Kids Child Care at 3 Sanborn Road, which is on the west side of Route 28, on her way to bringing her to North Elementary School, which is on Sanborn Road on the east side of Route 28.
Allegedly in a moment of frustration after a difficult morning with the child, she pulled over and told the girl to cross the street to go to school, according to investigators.
Too afraid to cross the busy Route 28 to the elementary school, the girl went instead to the nearby day care center, Cheetham said.
Cozy Kids called the police when they found the child who was not enrolled there.
“They said her mom dropped her off at the parking lot and told her to walk to school,” Cheetham said.
Police responded to the scene about 8:45 a.m., and after investigating the incident, later issued an arrest warrant for Muccitelli.
She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on March 25 at Derry District Court.
Cheetham said the charge is a Class A misdemeanor.