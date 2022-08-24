Attorney General John Formella told a State Senate committee he remains open to further changes to a proposed, $100 million fund to compensate victims of sexual and physical abuse at the Youth Development Center and its replacement Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
LONDONDERRY -- The publisher of a Londonderry-based newspaper said she is suffering from the "heavy-handed" tactics of New Hampshire Attorney General prosecutors, who are threatening her with jail over an alleged failure to properly identify political ads in her weekly newspaper.
"To threaten a small business owner with jail time over something this insignificant is very heavy-handed," said Debra A. Paul in an email to the Union Leader.
On Wednesday, Attorney General John Formella announced that he had brought six misdemeanor charges against Paul for failing to identify political ads with appropriate language, as required by state law.
In a press release, the Attorney General Election Law Unit said Paul was investigated previously and warned twice. She received formal letters in 2019 and 2021 and a final warning in September.
"I would like to think the Attorney General's Office has more important matters to deal with than to send press releases out on misdemeanors such as this," Paul wrote. "With multiple unsolved homicides over the past year, this seems a bit absurd."
As of Thursday evening, Paul had not had time to confer with her attorney, she said. She said it appears she is accused of not placing the label "Political Advertisement" on an obvious political ad.
"This is clearly a case of a small business needing to defend itself against overreaching government," Paul said.
A press release issued by Formella was unclear of the nature of the misdemeanor. If they are Class A charges, Paul faces a maximum penalty of up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000. An arraignment has been scheduled in Derry District Court for Oct. 19.