A Londonderry woman is facing theft charges after police claim she stole a car left running outside a local home early Wednesday.
The National Institutes of Health calls stealing a running vehicle "warm-up theft" and offers several tips to prevent it, including not leaving a vehicle unattended, even for a few minutes, locking vehicles every time you exit them, and not allowing any valuables inside the vehicle to be visible.
According to Londonderry police, around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday a resident on Mercury Drive called 911, reporting her red 2015 Honda Civic had been stolen within the previous 15 minutes.
The vehicle was left unattended to warm up due to the extreme cold temperatures, police said, and when the vehicle’s owner went outside to leave for work, she noticed her Civic was missing.
Officers responded, checked the area, then notified surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for the stolen car.
According to police, Londonderry Officer Daniel Perry, while patrolling Route 102 in the area of Exit 4, located the stolen vehicle at an Alltown gas station at 1 Hampton Drive around 6:50 a.m., after a motorist reported his vehicle was hit in the station’s parking lot.
When Perry approached both vehicles, police said, he recognized one of the vehicles as the Honda Civic that had been reported stolen from Mercury Drive.
According to police, the driver of the Civic, identified as Kristen Ferry, 31, of Londonderry, claimed she rented the vehicle but was unable to provide any documentation to substantiate her claim.
Ferry was arrested and charged with one felony count of theft by unauthorized taking and one count of receiving stolen property.
Police said officers found two large Rottweiler canines inside the Civic, which officers believe belong to Ferry.
Animal Control Officer David Carter responded to remove the Rottweilers from the vehicle. The dogs were being held Thursday in the Londonderry police department’s kennel, awaiting return to Ferry.
Ferry will be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court at a date to be determined, and was released on personal recognizance bail.
The stolen vehicle’s owners were given a verbal warning for leaving their vehicle running and unattended, police said, and the gas station traffic crash was non-reportable due to the fact that no damage occurred.