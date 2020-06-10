A Croydon man sought by police since January was arrested in Vermont on Tuesday night.
Douglas Carl Smith Jr., 31, was wanted on multiple warrants out of New Hampshire including aggravated felonious sexual assault, second-degree assault, bail violations for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, failing to register as a sex offender, and voting fraud.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Smith was located outside a residence shortly before 6 p.m. on Hudson Road in West Charleston, Vt., where he had been staying with friends while using the name “Robert.”
"Smith initially complied with commands, but once he figured out that he was about to be arrested he resisted attempts to place him in handcuffs," the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force said in a news release on Wednesday. "Smith was quickly subdued with a taser and handcuffed by the task force without any further incident."
Smith has been featured as the New Hampshire “Fugitive of the Week” and multiple times on the nationwide television program "Live PD: Wanted," including a broadcast on March 4.
The arrest was made by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, including members from sheriff's offices from Essex County, Vt., as well as New Hampshire's Belknap, Rockingham and Strafford counties and deputy U.S. Marshals from New Hampshire and Vermont, with assistance from the Vermont State Police.
A new additional fraud charge was filed against Smith on Tuesday in Vermont by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.
The investigation leading up to Smith's arrest included New Hampshire State Police, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Concord, Claremont, Newport and Warner police departments, among others.