A homeless man, most recently of Berlin, pleaded guilty Tuesday to being the lookout for the June 20, 2019, armed robbery of Gord’s Corner Store in West Milan and was sentenced to between three and six years in prison.
According to court documents, Douglas A. Hudon, 32, appeared Tuesday morning before Judge Peter Bornstein in Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster and changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.
Bornstein accepted the plea and then imposed the same sentence upon Hudon that he had imposed upon Joel E. Figueroa, the gunman in the robbery, a day earlier, although he gave Hudon credit for 264 days of pretrial confinement, compared to 263 for Figueroa.
The arrest affidavits for the men said they both wore gloves and ski masks when they entered Gord’s and Figueroa pointed a revolver at the cashier, while Hudon kept the front door open.
John McCormick, the Coos County Attorney, told Bornstein on Monday that Figueroa took $542 in cash from the store’s register.
The arrest affidavits said that one of Figueroa's fingers was struck by a bullet, fired by a Gord’s customer who had suspected that Figueroa and Hudon intended to rob the business and had retrieved his handgun from his vehicle.