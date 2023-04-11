The gunman who killed five people and injured eight in a Monday shooting in downtown Louisville legally purchased the AR-15 rifle he used in the shooting six days before carrying out the attack, authorities said Tuesday.
The assault occurred over the course of nine minutes, with police arriving three minutes after the first 911 call and killing the gunman three minutes after that, Lt. Col. Aaron Crowell said at a news conference.
The police department on Tuesday afternoon will release body-camera footage from the officers who responded to the mass killing at the Old National Bank, Louisville interim police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said. Authorities also plan to release audio from 911 calls, Kevin Trager, a spokesman for Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, told The Washington Post.
The shooter, whom police identified as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, was a full-time employee of the bank and carried out a targeted attack, Trager said. The gunman "was targeting co-workers," Trager told The Post. He said the mayor's office had seen footage that the shooter had live-streamed on Instagram during his attack. The footage was no longer on Instagram, he said.
"The mayor is saying that this was a targeted attack, and he's saying that because the shooter, we believe, specifically targeted the people that he worked with in that building," Trager said. "He worked there every day and . . . he was aware that those people would be in the office."
Sturgeon had contacted at least one person, saying he was suicidal and contemplating doing harm, and had left a note behind, Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-Ky.) said at the news conference. Answering a follow-up question from a reporter, Gwinn-Villaroel declined to confirm the existence of the note.
Crowell confirmed that the gunman used an AR-15-style rifle. He said authorities would not provide other details about the shooting while the investigation was ongoing.
Though police swiftly stopped the gunman, he had already shot more than a dozen people. There were "a lot" of people in the building during the shooting whose lives probably were saved by the police response, Trager said. Police fatally shot Sturgeon at the scene.
Greenberg made a plea for Kentucky lawmakers to allow Louisville to make its own city laws governing guns as he, the city's hospital chief and the congressman called on policymakers to implement more gun restrictions. They noted Louisville's rate of gun violence, saying 40 people have been fatally shot in the city since 2023 began.
Four patients were still being treated at University of Louisville Hospital on Tuesday, the hospital said in an update. One of the victims, Officer Nickolas Wilt, was in critical condition, and three were stable in fair condition. One of the patients had improved from critical to fair, the hospital said, and four others injured had been discharged.
Wilt, 23, underwent brain surgery after being shot in the head when responding to the shooting. Wilt was on his fourth-ever shift as a police officer, McGarvey said. He had made "some positive progress" by Monday evening, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told CBS News on Tuesday.
The five, not including the gunman, who were killed in the shooting were: Thomas Elliott, 63; Joshua Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45; James Tutt, 64; and Deana Eckert, 57.
It was the 15th mass killing in the United States in which four or more people were killed in 2023, according to a database maintained by Northeastern University, the Associated Press and USA Today.
Lives were saved by blood banked by the American Red Cross and provided to the hospital Monday, authorities said, urging people to donate blood. Far more blood was needed for the shooting victims than the hospital had on hand, said Jason Smith, University of Louisville Health's chief medical officer.
"Donating blood now helps us in the future," Smith said. "The lives that were saved yesterday were because of the American Red Cross and the blood that they had on the shelves."
In Kentucky, the shooting ignited the familiar debate over gun laws that frequently occurs after mass killings. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) was close friends with Elliott. Greenberg, who survived a shooting at his campaign office last year, was friends with Elliott and Eckert. In Nashville, two victims of a school shooting two weeks earlier were friends with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) and his family. Tennessee lawmakers have not taken any clear action related to guns, except to expel two Black legislators from the House of Representatives for interrupting a legislative session to join a pro-gun-control demonstration.
The city's mayor, hospital chief and congressman all made impassioned pleas for policy change, noting the regularity of both mass killings and everyday gun violence.
Greenberg called on Kentucky lawmakers to allow Louisville to make its own gun laws and to change a state law that governs what happens to guns used in crimes.
"Under current Kentucky law, the assault rifle that was used to murder five of our neighbors and shoot at rescuing police officers will one day be auctioned off," Greenberg said. "Think about that. That murder weapon will be back on the streets one day."
He said he wanted to work with state lawmakers, saying that "if you support police officers like Officer Wilt and Officer Galloway, who heroically ran into a barrage of fire from a waiting assailant with an assault rifle, if you support local decision-making to address local issues . . . please give Louisville the autonomy to deal with our unique gun violence epidemic."
Under a policy known as preemption, some states, including Kentucky, don't allow municipalities to make gun laws stricter than the state's.
"The laws we have now are enabling violence and murder," Greenburg said. "It's time to change those laws to save lives."
McGarvey said the tragedy had hit close to home for many residents, including him, of "the biggest small town in America."
"The woman who was the maid of honor in our wedding and for whom we are the godparents of two of their children, called me yesterday from the Barricks' house and said, 'I'm with Jessica Barrick. She hasn't heard from her husband. Can you find out if he's alive?'" McGarvey said.
McGarvey described calling Louisville police, who said Barrick's husband, Joshua, was not on the list of survivors. He was later confirmed among the dead.
"She had to tell their two small children that their father would never come home from work," McGarvey said.
Saying he was a person of faith, McGarvey criticized the routine offering of "thoughts and prayers" after a mass killing. He said policies should be implemented to prevent any community from needing thoughts and prayers.
"I had somebody tell me the other day, don't make this political. Fine - don't make this political. People's lives aren't political. Public safety isn't political," McGarvey said." Put those policies in place that put people first.