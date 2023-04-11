Mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville

Community members attend a vigil at Crescent Hill Presbyterian Church following a mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. April, 10, 2023. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dean

 JEFFREY DEAN

The 23-year-old bank employee who shot dead five colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace in Louisville on Monday legally purchased the rifle, Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

The gun used to carry out the attack was bought at a local dealership on April 4, the chief said.