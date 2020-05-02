A Massachusetts man was arrested after police said he walked away from a fiery crash in Hudson late Friday.
Hudson police said Joshua Maldonado, 31, of Lowell, Mass., was driving a Lexus sedan east on Wason Road around 11:40 p.m., when he veered off the road and hit a utility pole.
Maldonado's car rolled and caught fire, police said.
But when the Hudson Fire Department arrived, there was no one in the burning, upside-down car.
Maldonado, who police said had been wearing a seat belt, had gotten out of the car with only minor injuries. As his car burned, police said Maldonado walked down Wason Road.
Maldonado was arrested and charged with conduct after an accident, and driving with a suspended license. He was released on personal recognizance bail for arraignment June 12 in Nashua circuit court.