State police arrested a man they found slumped over in his car early Thanksgiving morning, in the middle of I-93 in Hooksett.
Just before 6 a.m., state police went to help a man in a Jeep stopped in the middle of the road on Interstate 93, near exit 9S in Hooksett. Troopers found a man, later identified as Quincy Suh Ambe, 28, of Lowell, Mass., slumped over the dash, with the car still running in the middle of the road. Troopers could not wake Suh Ambe, and tried to open the car doors.
Suh Ambe woke up, and refused to open his car. Troopers said Suh Ambe momentarily tried to drive off before they stopped him.
State police took Suh Ambe out of the car. They used a Taser on him, before arresting him.
Suh Ambe refused medical attention, troopers said, and was taken to the Merrimack County House of Corrections. He was charged with felony reckless conduct by use of a deadly weapon (his car), driving while intoxicated, and resisting arrest.
Suh Ambe was released on his personal recognizance for a court date that has yet to be determined.