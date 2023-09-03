LOWELL, Massachusetts — A Lowell man who fired a gun during a road rage incident in Dracut, and then crashed his vehicle into a pickup truck in his home city while fleeing police a few days later, will spend time in prison.
Brayan Santana-Moyet, 24, accepted a plea deal offered by prosecutors on Tuesday that had him admit to all 12 charges in his indictment in exchange for a prison sentence that includes three to four years in the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, a maximum security prison in Lancaster.
"The DA's office came to us with that offer, and my client decided it was a very reasonable offer, and he decided to take it," said Robin Gagne, Santana-Moyet's attorney.
Gagne said the most serious charge Santana-Moyet faced, which was operating under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, included a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
In addition to the OUI offense, the charges Santana-Moyet pleaded guilty to were three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a large capacity firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm without a license, two counts of possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, two counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
The pile of charges stem from two incidents, with the first — the road rage incident — taking place on Sept. 4, 2021.
Police said a Lowell woman contacted them that evening from the intersection of Swain and Pleasant streets in Dracut to say someone had opened fire on her vehicle. In addition to the woman, a Hudson, N.H. man, and their child, were inside the vehicle.
An investigation determined the shooter, later identified as Santana-Moyet, was operating a light blue Honda CR-V in the area of Bridge Street when he attempted to make a turn but was unable due to the location of the victim's vehicle.
Police said Santana-Moyet "appeared impatient," and was observed "throwing his hands" up before following the victim down Pleasant Street, driving in front of and alongside the vehicle.
According to police, the Lowell woman made attempts to get around the Honda, but Santana-Moyet exited his vehicle and opened fire. Police said several bullets were discharged, with one striking the victim's vehicle.
Santana-Moyet then got back into the Honda and fled the scene.
Police scoured the area for the shooter, but it was not until approximately three days later that he was captured.
Police said it was the night of Sept. 7, 2021, when the driver of a Honda CR-V was spotted by police driving the wrong way on Middlesex Street in Lowell.
A Lowell Police report states the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away. Police said the driver then switched off his operating lights before turning onto Burnside Street "at an extremely high rate of speed."
The police report states the officer did not pursue the vehicle for safety reasons, but continued down Burnside Street. He eventually came upon the Honda, which had collided head-on with a pickup truck.
The police report states the passenger of the truck told police the Honda "appeared to have caught air over the crest of Burnside Street" before the crash.
Police discovered three seriously injured people inside the Honda, including the driver, Santana-Moyet.
Gagne said during Tuesday's hearing in Middlesex Superior Court that Santana-Moyet required surgery that resulted in the placement of a metal rod in his leg.
According to the police report, officers discovered a handgun with a round in the chamber in the backseat of the Honda CR-V. The firearm was later determined to be a stolen Glock G35 handgun with a high-capacity 31-round magazine.
The pickup truck's driver and the passenger suffered minor injuries.
In addition to the time behind bars, Santana-Moyet will spend two years on probation following his release. As part of his probation, Judge Kenneth Salinger said Santana-Moyet must regularly report to his probation officer, must not break any laws, must not possess a firearm or any dangerous weapon, and he is not allowed to leave Massachusetts without permission.
Salinger also issued additional "special conditions" for Santana-Moyet's probation, which included no contact with the victims, and no consumption of alcohol.
During Tuesday's sentencing, Salinger told Santana-Moyet "if all goes well" during the second year of his probation, he would start to earn "compliance credits," which the judge explained would allow him to receive time off from probation.
"Compliance credits for each month during your second year you get five-days reduction, so it might be a little less than two years if everything goes well, which is what we hope," Salinger told Santana-Moyet. "But if you violate probation in any way ... we will revoke your probation and send you back to prison or jail for up to the maximum penalty for each and every one of the indictments you're going to be on probation for."
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.