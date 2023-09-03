LOWELL, Massachusetts — A Lowell man who fired a gun during a road rage incident in Dracut, and then crashed his vehicle into a pickup truck in his home city while fleeing police a few days later, will spend time in prison.

Brayan Santana-Moyet, 24, accepted a plea deal offered by prosecutors on Tuesday that had him admit to all 12 charges in his indictment in exchange for a prison sentence that includes three to four years in the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, a maximum security prison in Lancaster.