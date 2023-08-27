LOWELL, Massachusetts — A sting operation that police reports state was conducted on Thursday night due to complaints about prostitution in the Back Central neighborhood netted multiple arrests.
Lowell Police reports detailing three arrests state detectives with the department's Special Investigations Section conducted the reverse sting operation in order to target "Johns."
The following men were arrested and charged with attempting to hire a prostitute: Duane Dumont, 52, of Nashua, N.H.; Collins Kamande, 18, of Dracut; and Harishwar Basi Reddy, 24, of Billerica.
During each of the arrests, police reports state a female Lowell police officer, in plain clothes, would pose as a street walker in the area of Gorham Street, by Hobson Street.
The officer would wait until a John drove up to her in a vehicle and propositioned her for sex. According to police reports, after setting a price, the officer would then instruct the John to drive to another spot nearby to meet her.
As the John drove away, officers would then pull the vehicle over and the arrest would be made.
Dumont, Kamande, and Reddy were all arraigned by Judge William Travaun Bailey in Lowell District Court on Friday. They were each released on personal recognizance, with pretrial hearings scheduled to take place in October.
In another prostitution-related arrest on Thursday, court documents state the Lowell Police arrested Lisa Marie Leduc-Strong, 50, of Lowell, on the charge of engaging in sexual conduct for pay.
According to court officials, Leduc-Strong failed to appear for her arraignment on Friday.