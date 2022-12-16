The ongoing investigation led by the Lowell Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency has resulted in four more arrests Thursday in connection to a large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation in Greater Lowell.
After officials issued 32 search warrants, they recovered 15 firearms, 5.75 kilograms of cocaine, 21 grams of methamphetamine, 628 grams of fentanyl and Xanax, and over $175,000, according to updated numbers from the Massachusetts State Police.
The investigation began in 2019. Over time, police conducted undercover drug purchases to identify individuals suspected of being involved in a drug supply chain, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said during a press conference on Dec. 6. The source and storage of the drugs were identified summer 2021.
Police and prosecutors believe Hector Arriaga of Lowell was allegedly leading and operating this enterprise, known as the Cocaine Cowboys. The search warrants resulted in 21 arrests connected to the Cocaine Cowboys.
The following four additional individuals were arrested and charged as of Thursday.
Garrett McCann, 23 of Lowell. Charged with possession of a large-capacity firearm, trafficking in more than 100 grams of cocaine, possession of a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without a license.
Chad McCann, 29 of Lowell. Charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking in firearms, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without a license.
Zaeqwan Rodriguez, 19 of Lowell. Charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Luis Rosaly Febo, 38 of Lowell. Charged with trafficking over 10 grams of fentanyl and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
The 21 individuals previously arrested for their alleged connection to the Cocaine Cowboys’ drug operation include: