A Lyme man was arraigned Monday for allegedly shooting and killing his cousin on Nov. 20 at her home on Route 10 in Orford.
From the Grafton County House of Corrections in North Haverhill, Lance Goodrich, 35, appeared via WEBEX before Judge Peter Bornstein sitting in Coos County Superior Court on a count of second-degree murder- reckless indifference and one count of knowingly causing second-degree murder.
Through Jamie Brooks, his court-appointed public defender, Goodrich waived a reading of the charges and Bornstein, on behalf of Goodrich, entered two pleas of “not guilty” for him.
Geoffrey Ward, a senior assistant attorney general, asked that Goodrich be detained pending his next court hearing, with Bornstein asking Ward to put the request in writing. Ward also asked the court to prohibit Goodrich from having any contact with the victim’s family.
Brooks said Goodrich is not contesting the conditions of bail, but expects to do so when he obtains permanent legal counsel.
Court documents allege that Lance Goodrich shot Brooke Goodrich in the head, but they do not provide a motive.
A search warrant for Lance Goodrich’s home states that investigators had permission to seek evidence of a homicide as well as of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
In asking for a public defender, Goodrich said he had no assets; that he was separated from an unnamed spouse; and that he had four dependents living with him in a residence that he did not own.
Goodrich also wrote that he was self-employed, although he did not say what kind of work he does.