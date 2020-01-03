CONCORD -- An 81-year-old resident of Madison pleaded guilty Friday to voting twice in the 2016 general election and was fined by a judge, state officials said.
Charles Eugene Cartier Jr. also lost his right to vote in future New Hampshire elections, according to a statement released by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.
Cartier, a resident of both Madison and Attleboro, Mass., voted in Madison in 2016 after voting in Massachusetts, officials said.
He appeared in Carroll County Superior Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to voting in more than one state, a Class B felony.
Cartier was fined $1,000 with an added penalty assessment of $240. A judge suspended a 60-day jail sentence on the condition of good behavior.
