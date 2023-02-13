John Walker Lindh leaves the federal penitentiary after the conclusion of his prison sentence in Terre Haute

A person reported to be John Walker Lindh, known as the “American Taliban,” leaves the federal penitentiary after the conclusion of his prison sentence in Terre Haute, Ind., early Thursday, May 23, 2019.

 REUTERS

U.S. Senators Katie Britt and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., are raising concerns that convicted American Taliban fighter John Walker Lindh violated his parole by repeatedly meeting with a convicted ISIS supporter.

Lindh was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aiding the extremist group. Lindh was released in 2019, three years before his sentence was set to be completed.