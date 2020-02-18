MONT VERNON -- Checks were stolen from a U.S. Postal Service collection box early Monday morning outside the Mont Vernon post office.
“It is called mailbox fishing. We are not sure how they did it in this case, but they typically use an empty bottle with glue and a shoelace and put it down the collection box and pull out the mail. That is what they are doing,” said Detective Sgt. Mark Slavin of the Mont Vernon Police Department.
The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Monday, and police are continuing to investigate.
Authorities discovered empty envelopes and other mail-related trash and bills. All of the checks in the envelopes were missing, as well as some cash, said Slavin. Local police contacted everyone whose name was visible on the discarded envelopes.
“There were probably 10 people who had mail that was compromised,” he said. “It was mainly checks.”
Typically, in these situations, the burglar opens a fake account and cashes the checks, often increasing the amount written on the check, Slavin said.
“It is basically a scam that they used to do back in the day, and it seems it is reappearing. This is the first I have heard about it making a comeback in New Hampshire,” he said.
Steve Doherty, spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service’s Northeast Area, agreed that this is likely the first instance of mailbox fishing being reported in New Hampshire.
“It appears to be something that originated in the New York area, but it is spreading,” Doherty said of the mail thefts, which are a federal crime and a felony offense that could carry a prison sentence, if convicted. “It is not rampant at this point, but it is something we have experienced elsewhere.”
In early 2019, certain areas of New York City, including Queens, were having significant problems with mailbox fishing. The situation prompted the U.S. Postal Service to install new collection boxes last spring with smaller, thinner slots for mail designed to prevent thefts.
“We are in the process of actually replacing blue collection boxes with the newer type that is anti-theft and has technology to thwart the mail fishing,” Doherty said.
Other efforts have also been made to improve the security of the U.S. Postal Service’s collection boxes. On Oct. 1, 2019, collection box procedures were revised to prohibit packages with stamps as postage that are more than one-half inch thick and weigh more than 10 ounces from anonymously being entered into the mail stream through collection boxes or post office mail slots, according to a recent news release. Mail weighing more than 10 ounces must now be taken to a retail counter.
In Mont Vernon, all of the mail theft victims have been urged to contact their banks and notify them that their accounts could be compromised, Slavin said.
“We do have some leads,” he said of the crime. “We have some follow-ups to be made.”
The Mont Vernon Police Department is asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity -- including parked vehicles or pedestrians -- early Monday morning in the area of the post office, 4 Grand Hill Road, to contact authorities.
“We are hoping someone may have seen a car or someone walking by,” said Slavin. Anyone with information should contact Slavin at 603-673-5610.